Boston Beefs Up Police Patrols at Mass. and Cass After Series of Stabbings

Five stabbings were reported in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in just a matter of days

By Katelyn Flint

More police will be out patrolling the area commonly referred to as Mass. and Cass, a long troubled part of Boston located along Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The added police presence is coming in response to a recent uptick in violence, according to police, who cited a series of stabbings in the South End neighborhood.

Five stabbings were reported in the area in just a matter of three days, the Boston Herald reports. Several occurred at the Boston Public Health Commission-run Engagement Center.

Overall, some violent crimes in the city like homicides and robberies are slightly down from last year, but other forms of violence are on the rise. Aggravated assaults have jumped by 13%, burglaries at businesses are up 66% and car thefts have risen by 35%.

Community activists are concerned about the violence occurring along Mass. and Cass after a significant effort by the city to reduce the homeless population in the area just months ago.

