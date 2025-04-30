Aesthetics over safety? The simmering debate over bike lanes in Boston

Bicyclist and pedestrian safety continue to be a flashpoint in Boston politics as leaders and advocates grapple with how to design a safer city.

It feels as if it’s only a matter of time before Jerry Zhou gets hit riding his bike again.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Zhou, an undergraduate student at Boston University and an avid cyclist, has been biking in the city for less than two years. He has already been hit by a vehicle four times.

For Zhou, his preferred mode of transportation comes with a major tradeoff. Biking is the most efficient way to get around. It is also the most dangerous.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“My mom worries for me every day when she hears how I’m going to bike to class,” Zhou said. “For me, it’s like the only way to get around, so I just wish it was safer. I wish my mom didn’t have to worry about me.”

A large sector of BU’s campus, from Kenmore Square to the BU Bridge, which intersects on Commonwealth Avenue and Essex Street, has unprotected bike lanes. Students can be seen frequently weaving through the traffic of parked cars, trucks, and buses in the lane.

“Close calls happen almost every day up and down Comm. Ave,” said Zhou.

NBC10 Boston teamed up with journalism students at BU’s College of Communication who are taking an in-depth reporting class taught by NBC10 Investigator Ryan Kath. We took a deeper dive into bike and bus lane construction, which are now under a microscope as the City of Boston inches closer to a mayoral election this November.



Has Mayor Wu delivered on her campaign promises?

Back in 2021, Mayor Michelle Wu ran on the promise of building a network of bike lanes to promote safety and climate health. Supporters say she delivered on that pledge, but the initiative now comes with a cost.

Bike advocates worry Wu’s support for bike/bus infrastructure has dwindled because she removed a bus lane on Boylston Street and flexible-post bollards from areas around Boston. They see the backpedal as a political maneuver reacting to her opponent Josh Kraft’s promise to halt construction.

Wu has built around 15 miles of new bike lanes during her first candidacy, at roughly $150,000 per mile. The project totalled around $2.25 million, according to the mayor’s office.

Wu’s new infrastructure has faced intense backlash, with critics saying that the projects lacked adequate planning and communication with the community.

Have Boston’s bike and bus lanes actually made the city safer?

Jay Cashman, a local Boston businessman of 55 years with a focus on large-scale projects, is the founder of the website PedalSafeBoston.net. He has been a longtime vocal opponent of Wu’s bike lane plan, claiming that it was ill-planned and is dangerous to cyclists.

“Bicycles are a horse of a different color,” said Cashman. “They might basically overtake cars at some time, but it's not gonna happen overnight, and they should be basically doing a master plan, just like all these other major projects. This is a major project. It should be treated like that.”

When NBC10 asked Wu about Cashman’s assertion during a recent public event, the mayor the effort has been approached like a major project.

“We have been in the midst of, at this point, about a 15-year process in Boston to really focus on safety on our streets,” said Wu. “We've now significantly reduced fatalities due to crashes that happen on city streets.”

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r,i=0;r=e[i];i++)if(r.contentWindow===a.source){var d=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";r.style.height=d}}}))}();

Wu’s mayoral opponent, Josh Kraft, has seized on the frustration over the issue for his platform and has pledged to halt construction until a better plan can be formed.

A February poll conducted by Emerson College revealed that 48% of registered Boston voters believe there are too many bike lanes in the city; 35% think that there are enough bike lanes, and 17% think there are too few lanes, the poll said.

That same Emerson College poll revealed that, broken down by mayoral choice, 25% of Wu voters believe there are too many bike lanes, compared to a staggering 69% of Kraft voters.

In response to the public backlash, Wu announced a 30-day review of construction projects citywide in February. Her administration released the anticipated report earlier this month, which detailed amendments to bike and bus construction projects across the city and suggestions for how the city could plan future projects differently.

What do residents really want to see in their communities?

The memo conducted by the Superintendent of Basic City Services, Mike Brohel, summarized a comprehensive review of the construction in neighborhoods around Boston. The report detailed project-specific recommendations city officials received from outreach to neighborhoods with details about individual construction projects, flex posts and speed humps.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r,i=0;r=e[i];i++)if(r.contentWindow===a.source){var d=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";r.style.height=d}}}))}();

Brohel found that communication with the community was a central issue throughout his review. Community members felt that their voice did not factor into the city’s planning process and that the city prioritized speed of construction over community input, according to the report.

Constituents also urged the city of Boston to consider historic accessibility to curbs that reduced traffic and assisted with unloading. To ensure these demands are enforced, Brohel suggested “working groups” established under the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Mayor's Office to act as a voice of the community and provide consistent feedback.

“There’s a lot of balance,” Wu told NBC10. “It’s important in city government, we have to be accountable for making the hard decisions and then continuing to hear what’s working and to fix what’s not working.”

A recommendation included in the 30-day review is focused on revisiting pedestrian timing on left turns from Boylston onto Dartmouth Street, as well as Boylston onto Berkeley, ensuring adequate time for pedestrians to cross the street safely.

The City of Boston reduced the time pedestrians can legally cross Berkeley Street at Boylston Street from 40 to 17 seconds last year.

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, was wary of the change when pedestrian timing was initially reduced, stating, “We are very concerned about pedestrian safety in the Back Bay.”

Following the 30-day review, however, Mainzer-Cohen is hopeful for a better alternative because of the conversations she had with city officials.

“The city has been sitting down with us as an organization, but also some of the property owners and businesses that have been impacted by these changes with really an open embrace for creating more usability while also maintaining important improvements to safety for all users,” Mainzer-Cohen said.

The replacement of bike lane flex posts also received attention in the report. Flex posts create physical blockades that reduce the chance of collision by 50% compared to standard painted lanes, according to a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Cashman is a critic of flex posts, claiming that they don’t actually protect bikers.

“These little candle pins, I like to call them, you know, that separate the traffic from the bike, that gives the biker a feel of safety. Well, there's no safety there because, you know, those things don't stop anything,” Cashman said. “It actually creates more problems.”

Cashman feels the 30-day review lacked key details like timelines. As a result, he’s pondering a petition that will give Boston voters the chance to say, “Stop what you’re doing. Go out and evaluate all the bike lanes you’ve got built, and immediately basically shut down the ones that are unsafe.”

Zhou, the BU student cyclist, disagrees with the sentiment against flex posts and the push to get rid of bike lanes around Boston.

“I know some arguments have been made about, like, aesthetics, but to me it’s like, I don’t know why we’re prioritizing aesthetics over my safety,” Zhou said. “I think my life and countless other lives are more important than the way flex posts look.”

The story was reported by Callaghan, Dinh-Price and Plese and edited by Kath