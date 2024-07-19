Boston

‘Hands off the Mullet': Boston boy hopes his hair makes him a champion

Seven-year-old Brodie Byrne, of South Boston, couldn't compete in earlier competitions because his barber accidentally trimmed his hair too short.

By Colton Bradford and Fabianna Rincón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Boston 7-year-old with luscious locks of hair has high hopes to bring another championship title to his city.

Brody Byrne is Boston's only representative at the USA Mullet Championships, where he's raising funds to provide homes for wounded veterans through Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Brodie's been eyeing this showdown for a very long time — after a barber accidentally trimmed his hair too short, he failed to meet the requirements for earlier mullet competitions.

"They cut four inches off," he said, and it made him feel "sad."

Brodie Byrne shows his Boston pride.
NBC10 Boston
Brodie Byrne shows his Boston pride.

But now he's back and better than ever, and has confirmed that the mullet is here to stay. As he wrote in his voting profile, "Now when I get my hair done, I tell them hands off the Mullet."

Brodie is competing in the "Mid Mullets" division of kids 5-7 years old. Voting in round 1 was closed as of Friday afternoon, but on Monday, the top 100 mullets across all kids contests will move on to the second round of voting. The next round of competitors, and the links to vote for them, will be posted on the USA Mullet Championships website.

"Let’s push him through and make this kid a champion," Brodie's dad said.

He's proud to be a "staple" in his community and hopes to bring them back the 2024 Kids Mullet Champion title.

More mullet championship news

Pennsylvania Aug 16, 2023

6-year-old Penn. boy wins National Mullet Championship

Oct 11, 2021

There's a National Mullet Championship for Kids and the Finalist Photos Are Priceless

This article tagged under:

BostonChildren
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us