After Player Signing Scandal, Bruins Bring in Former US Attorney General for Review

The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm to review how they vet players, the team announced Tuesday, in the aftermath of signing, then cutting ties with, a player who'd been convicted of bullying as a teenager.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is leading the team of lawyers from the firm Paul, Weiss, the Bruins announced.

"This will help us ensure that our process going forward reflects our core values, the team said in a statement, adding that the organization will cooperate with the review and will share its results when it's complete.

The team also said it is "committed to ensuring" its players are vetted following the Bruins' values of treating all people with dignity and respect:

The Boston Bruins strive every day to live our values and meet the high standards our associates, fans and community have come to expect. This includes treating everyone inside and outside our organization with dignity and respect. We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community. Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players.

The Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller — and lack of outreach to the person he'd bullied, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, or the NHL as they considered taking on the player — has embroiled the team in scandal. They cut ties with Miller several days later and apologized to the victim's family.

The Bruins aren't the only local sports team to bring in outside lawyers to review their processes. In September, the Celtics announced that they'd brought in a firm to investigate a "potential situation" involving coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for a year when the investigation was complete.

