This year's Boston Calling music festival is kicking off Friday, with big-name acts like Luke Combs, Dave Matthews Band and Fall Out Boy.

Billed as New England's largest music festival, the event features multiple stages, a ferris wheel, local artists and dozens of local food vendors. It runs Friday through Sunday at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

There are some changes for this year in the wake of safety complaints at last year's event, including concerns about how thick the crowds were and the lack of available air-conditioned spaces during a festival where temps hit the 90s.

This year the heat is unlikely to be an issue, with mother nature keeping temperatures in the 50s and 60s. But organizers also coordinated to offer lower ticket costs, an indoor, air-conditioned arena where people can take a break from the heat, adding more water stations and merging the green and red stages into one to provide better views and more space to roam. These improvements are expected to improve the experience.

Other names in the lineup this year include Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, Cage The Elephant, Megan Moroney, Sublime, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, The Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Remi Wolf, TLC, All Time Low, James Bay and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine fame.

More details can be found at the Boston Calling website.