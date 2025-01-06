Boston Calling 2025 lineup includes Luke Combs, Dave Matthews Band, Fall Out Boy

The lineup for this year's Boston Calling music festival has been announced, including big-name acts like Luke Combs, Dave Matthews Band and Fall Out Boy.

Also included in the lineup of over 50 artists are Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, Cage The Elephant, Megan Moroney, Sublime, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, The Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Remi Wolf, TLC, All Time Low, James Bay and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine fame.

The three-day music festival is scheduled to be held from May 23-25. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.

More details and ticket information can be found at the Boston Calling website.

Boston Calling bills itself as New England's biggest music festival. Last year's lineup included Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers, Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Megan Thee Stallion and Chappell Roan.

Last week, organizers announced a series of changes aimed at addressing complaints that last year's music festival was unsafe.

They said the improvements will include lowering ticket costs, bringing back an indoor, air-conditioned arena where people can take a break from the heat, adding more water stations and merging the green and red stages into one to provide better views and more space to roam.

In the wake of last year's festival, people took to social media saying it felt hard to get air and it wasn't possible to move due to how thick the crowd was on the final day of the festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

"It felt unsafe and it was so like just congested everywhere, it was really hard to get like air, and just get like a break from the crowds," Sarah Mundy, who attended the festival, said at the time. "When people make that kind of investment, to spend their money that way, they deserve to have like a safe experience where they're not having a panic attack."

Another woman on TikTok said there was a "giant crowd crush" that was "pretty scary," adding that she didn't see a single security person.

"You started to get really packed in and nobody could move," Julie Turtle said. "After a few minutes of that we began to realize this really is not normal for a crowd at a concert. There were people around us in the crowd who were actively having panic attacks, people were yelling for medics..."

A Boston EMS spokesperson said they had nearly 800 medical encounters over the course of the three days, with 23 patients taken to local hospitals for treatment. More than half of the medical calls came on Sunday, when temperatures soared into the 90s.