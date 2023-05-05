Local

Boston Calling

Boston Calling: A Music and Food Lover's Dream

Chefs say the event will be a powerhouse of flavor showing off some of the best Boston has to offer.

By Ray Fuschetti

The Boston Calling Music Festival is coming up later this month, and while music is the main attraction, good eats have become a major draw.

The festival has turned the food vendor lineup this year into a tasting of sorts, where attendees can sample some of the best dishes from around the city and nosh while they mosh.

NBC10 Boston spoke with locals in the restaurant business about what to expect. Chefs say the event will be a powerhouse of flavor showing off some of the best Boston has to offer.

Vanessa and Casey White of Jaju Pierogi, which serves pierogis in both creative and traditional flavors, say music festivals are a great way to reach a wider audience. They do a lot of festivals, events and popups to get word out about their food.

“(Food) is a way people express love, express affection, express nostalgia, express emotion. I think that's what music and food share,” they said.

"It's more of an overall experience, not just about the music. They take so much time and attention to detail and what you're going to be eating,” Chef Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana, which sells specializes in coastal Italian cuisine, added.

Stefanos Oungrinis and Demetri Tsolakis of Greco, who say at their place you can find homemade sauces, sandwiches salads and everything in between, agree that Boston Calling is a place people who love to eat are going to want to be.

"One of the best food lineups that I've ever seen in music events. And I like music events a lot. To be honest."

Learn more about the festival here.

