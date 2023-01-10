Boston Calling Announces 2023 Lineup, Foo Fighters to Headline

Boston Calling announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival on Tuesday morning.

This year's festival is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

Friday's headliners are the Foo Fighters and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Foo Fighters were scheduled to play the festival last year but dropped out following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Saturday's headliners are The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, and Sunday's headliners are Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.

Other notable artists include Maren Morris, Niall Horan, The National, The Flaming Lips and Bleachers.

More than 20 New England artists are also part of the lineup, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom and Chrysalis.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase, visit www.bostoncalling.com.

More details on the festival's food and drink components will be announced in the coming months, festival organizers said.

Boston Calling returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metallica, The Strokes and Foo Fighters were initially announced as last year's headliners, before the Foo Fighters had to drop out. Nine Inch Nails replaced the Foo Fighters and wound up playing two headlining sets when The Strokes had to bow out late in the process due to a COVID case.

Rage Against the Machine was also scheduled to play Boston Calling in 2022 but dropped out before the full lineup was revealed.