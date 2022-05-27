Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Calling

Boston Calling Returns This Weekend for First Time Since Pre-Pandemic

Among the headlining bands: The Strokes, Metallica and Nine Inch Nails

By Kirsten Glavin

Kirsten Glavin

More than 50 artists are scheduled to perform at Boston Calling this weekend, including some local talent.

Held at the Harvard Athletic Complex, Boston Calling is a three-day outdoor music festival that starts this Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday.

This weekend also marks the first time Boston Calling has been held since the start of the pandemic.

Among the headlining bands: The Strokes, Metallica and Nine Inch Nails. Other big name bands include Weezer, Cheap Trick and Modest Mouse.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you’re going, wristbands will be given out at the door. This is also your bank account for the weekend, as no cash is allowed. People can either load money onto those wristbands, or use credit cards inside.

There’s plenty of food and drinks available as well.

Now, there are a few things that are not allowed inside the festival, as Boston Calling is smoke-free. No tobacco, cigarettes, cigars, or drugs – this includes Juul and other vape pens.

Also not allowed: Chairs, umbrellas, pets, flasks and of course, no weapons are allowed.

It’s going to be a hot weekend, so sunscreen is probably a good idea.

The box office at Harvard opens Friday at noon, with gates opening at 1 p.m.

More local coverage

New Hampshire 41 mins ago

Firefighters Protect Home From Severe Damage During Barn Fire on Property in NH

vandalism 14 hours ago

Reporter Apparently Targeted in Vandalism Incidents, Melrose Police Say

This article tagged under:

Boston CallingMassachusettsBOSTONHarvard Athletic Complexthe strokes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us