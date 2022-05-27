Boston Calling Returns This Weekend for First Time Since Pre-Pandemic

More than 50 artists are scheduled to perform at Boston Calling this weekend, including some local talent.

Held at the Harvard Athletic Complex, Boston Calling is a three-day outdoor music festival that starts this Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday.

This weekend also marks the first time Boston Calling has been held since the start of the pandemic.

Among the headlining bands: The Strokes, Metallica and Nine Inch Nails. Other big name bands include Weezer, Cheap Trick and Modest Mouse.

If you’re going, wristbands will be given out at the door. This is also your bank account for the weekend, as no cash is allowed. People can either load money onto those wristbands, or use credit cards inside.

There’s plenty of food and drinks available as well.

Now, there are a few things that are not allowed inside the festival, as Boston Calling is smoke-free. No tobacco, cigarettes, cigars, or drugs – this includes Juul and other vape pens.

Also not allowed: Chairs, umbrellas, pets, flasks and of course, no weapons are allowed.

It’s going to be a hot weekend, so sunscreen is probably a good idea.

The box office at Harvard opens Friday at noon, with gates opening at 1 p.m.