What the Michelin Guide's arrival means to the Boston restaurant scene

Restaurant owners in Greater Boston are ready for the city to become a true culinary destination with the arrival of the Michelin Guide.

"I think it's a great thing for the restaurant community. Michelin is the standard bearer of our industry and the opportunity to have the Michelin guide come here will help all of us be better," said Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, owner of Alcove in the West End.

Even though stars are the star of the show, there are several other awards that can highlight neighborhood gems, like the Bib Gourmand.

"The starred ones are usually the most expensive ones but the Bib Gourmands are doing really amazing things at a price point that's more affordable. It's really the heart and soul of the people who live in the city on a daily basis," said Schlesinger-Guidelli.

Cities have to pay for the Michelin Guide, in some cases, seven figures. Meet Boston, which negotiated the three-year deal along with Cambridge tourist officials, would not disclose the price tag. The Guide will include all of Greater Boston, extending throughout the 128 loop, to showcase the many culinary offerings in the area.

"People follow the guides. So travelers that are avid foodies, particularly for an international traveler, they make their travel plans based on, 'Where can I get extraordinary cuisines?' and they're referring to the Michelin guide to help them plan their vacations," said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

The Michelin Guide will also help retain and attract outside talent.

"There are certain chefs that dream of Michelin stars. If you think of a young woman who's aspiring to get a Michelins star, she's going to move her family to a city where she can make something like that happen for herself and I love that now Boston is an option for that," said Pammy Willis, co-owner of Pammy's in Cambridge.

Inspectors often dine alone and focus on five criteria - quality, flavor, technique, consistency, and how the chef's personality shines through the menu. The list for Boston will be included in Michelin's 2025 Northeast Cities Guide which will be released in the fall.

