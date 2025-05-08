Boston Catholics await selection of new pope at conclave

No pope was elected on the first day of voting at the Vatican.

More than 130 cardinals are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel as the conclave continues two weeks after the death of Pope Francis.

Black smoke billowed from the chimney Wednesday, meaning no cardinal won the majority of votes to become the 267th pontiff.

But unlike the previous conclave, Boston doesn't have a voting member this time. And local Catholics would like more representation when it comes to choosing the new pope.

Pope John Paul II was the last to visit Boston nearly 50 years ago.

Catholics at the Boston Basilica prayed for the 133 cardinals to have clarity and choose the right envoy to lead the church.

"I hope so that the Holy Spirit will guide the cardinals to select the best one," said Juanita Cortez.

As Catholics here in Massachusetts and around the world await the start of the election of the new pope, the archbishop of Boston shared the excitement that's building.

But not everyone is ready to move on.

"I'm not finished crying for the pope already, I liked him too much," said Fernanda Desir. "I cry every day!"

Sixteen days after Pope Francis' death, the Catholic Church is at a crossroads: To decide on a new direction or stay the course.

"To measure up to the standard and level that Pope Francis took us to, that will be a real challenge," said theologist Thomas Groome.

Like the cardinals, church members also have differing opinions on who should be next.

"I'm just hoping and praying that the new pope be more like Pope Francis because of his revolutionary ideas," said Livia Gonsalves.

"I think of a new path," said another parishioner. "I would like to see a very conservative pope that is in walking in the path of Jesus."

Because Cardinal Sean O'Malley, Boston's former archbishop, is 80, he is officially too old to vote in the conclave. But that doesn't mean he doesn't have sway.

Sherborn resident Alexis Walkenstein spoke with NBC10 Boston about her 2022 meeting with Pope Francis, who she called affectionate and very loving.

"While Cardinal Sean doesn't officially have a vote, he's a very influential man, and I think he will have a significant influence on who is elected," said Groome.

"It's one vote out of many," noted Father Philip Dabney, who heads the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Dabney said it isn't really up to people to choose the pope.

"Who we suspect could be the next pope, and who we might like to be the next pope, I'm telling you, in the end, it will be the Holy Spirit guiding them," he said.

The conclave typically lasts about four days, with one round of voting the first day and four rounds each day after.

Pope Francis was chosen on the second day.