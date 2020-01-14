Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Super Bowl commercials

‘We Gotta Really Boston It Up’: Local Celebs to Star in Super Bowl Commercial

In a teaser released Monday, David Ortiz learns how to speak with a Boston accent from "SNL" star Rachel Dratch

By Abby Vervaeke

By Abby Vervaeke

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: David Ortiz looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Patriots may not be in the Super Bowl this year, but Boston will still be — at least on TV.

Super Bowl LIV will include a Boston-themed Hyundai commercial, a 60-second ad to run in the first quarter of the game on Feb. 2, the car company said in a news release Monday. The ad will feature Boston celebrities including Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, Chris Evans, John Krasinski and "Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch.

In it, Dratch coaches Big Papi on how to drop his Rs like a Boston native, according to the teaser.

"Now, I love your accent, but for this commercial, we gotta really Boston it up," teases Dratch. "Repeat after me: 'There's a wicked rippah by the hahbah.'"

"It means there's a big party," Dratch adds.

The ad's director, Bryan Buckley, is also a Massachusetts native, Hyundai noted. Buckley has directed over 60 Super Bowl commercials.

Some of the Best and Worst Recent Super Bowl Commericals

Atlanta Jan 31, 2019

Super Bowl Ads: A Few Big Surprises on a Night ‘More Mild Than Wild’

Facebook Jan 31, 2019

When Marketing Flops: 5 Super Bowl Ads That Backfired

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl commercialsSuper BowlDavid OrtizChris EvansBig Papi
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us