The Patriots may not be in the Super Bowl this year, but Boston will still be — at least on TV.

Super Bowl LIV will include a Boston-themed Hyundai commercial, a 60-second ad to run in the first quarter of the game on Feb. 2, the car company said in a news release Monday. The ad will feature Boston celebrities including Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, Chris Evans, John Krasinski and "Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch.

In it, Dratch coaches Big Papi on how to drop his Rs like a Boston native, according to the teaser.

"Now, I love your accent, but for this commercial, we gotta really Boston it up," teases Dratch. "Repeat after me: 'There's a wicked rippah by the hahbah.'"

"It means there's a big party," Dratch adds.

The ad's director, Bryan Buckley, is also a Massachusetts native, Hyundai noted. Buckley has directed over 60 Super Bowl commercials.