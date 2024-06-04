Boston Celtics

As Boston gets excited for Celtics in NBA Finals, city holding ‘pep' conference: Watch live

Former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell was expected to be a part of the event at TD Garden

By Asher Klein

With days to go before the Boston Celtics' second NBA Finals in three years, local leaders are holding what they're calling a "pep" conference to share how the city is getting ready.

The C's will host the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden for Game 1 of the finals on Thursday. On Tuesday afternoon at the arena, Gov. Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Celtics co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca and former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell, now a team radio analyst, were set to hold a news conference on public safety and other preparations.

They had good news to cheer about — early Tuesday, it was reported that Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis will be ready to return from injury in time for the series to start.

