Kemba Walker Taken Off Court on Stretcher

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering an injury.

Walker was hurt in a collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye late in the second quarter against the Nuggets in Denver.

The team announced on Twitter that Walker had been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being taken to a hospital to be evaluated, the Celtics said.

"All the scans that he went through at halftime yielded good results," had coach Brad Stevens said after the game. "I saw him in the ambulance at halftime, that took him to the hospital, and he had his wherewithal, and he was in decent spirits, which was good."

Walker was chasing a loose ball with his head down when he crashed into Ojeleye's midsection and dropped to the floor. He did not move much after going down. Medical staff tended to him as his teammates stood around him.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper, Walker's eyes were open and he was blinking when he was being carted off the court.

A source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that early indications are that Walker's injury was not significant.

Walker came to Boston by way of a 4-year, $140.79 million contract this offseason after spending the rest of his career with the Charlotte Hornets. He has averaged 22.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in his first month with the Celtics.