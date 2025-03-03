What we know about the deadly shooting over the weekend at Back Bay Chic-fil-A

An off-duty Boston police officer shot and killed an armed man trying to stab two people at a popular fast food restaurant in Copley Square, according to police over the weekend, and the violent incident has left the neighborhood rattled.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Boylston Street Chic-fil-A — right in the middle of dinnertime during a busy, warm day in one of Boston's most high-trafficked neighborhoods.

There remain a lot of unanswered questions.

A spokesperson for the chain said that the restaurant will be closed on Monday to give employees time to process what happened.

The off-duty police officer was inside the restaurant on Saturday, when two people ran inside being chased by a man with a knife trying to stab them, police said during a news conference Saturday.

The officer identified himself as law enforcement, and told the man to drop the knife. Police said he would not comply, and the officer shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, and there were no other injuries reported.

Neither the officer, nor the man killed, have been publicly named.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation — DA Kevin Hayden said he has reason to believe others were involved in what led up to the violence, and asks anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities also indicated the scene may also go beyond the restaurant, explaining that this is a large investigation.

Surveillance footage was obtained Sunday night from a nearby business, showing employees and customers running from the restaurant. First responders arrived minutes later.

Mayor Michelle Wu said trauma services are available through the city. For more information, click here.