Woman sentenced for making hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to probation for calling in a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, pled guilty to one count of making a false bomb threat and one count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information in September 2023.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Leavy was sentenced to three years probation.

The charges stem from a threat phoned on Aug. 30, 2022, that sent a wave of first responders to the hospital and forced the building into lockdown.

After law enforcement determined there were no explosive devices on site they began the work of tracking down the person responsible. Leavy was identified when the phone number used to make the threat came back in her name.

Police rushed to Boston Children's Hospital after a bomb threat was called in.

Investigators said Leavy admitted to making the threatening call but said she never planned to actually bomb the building. She also expressed disapproval of the hospital.

It was one of several threats the hospital received over the care it offers transgender youth. The facility is the home of the Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) program, which focuses on providing care to gender-diverse and transgender adolescents. Federal investigators said there were multiple threats made in 2022, with the hospital saying it dealt with a large number of hostile phone calls and emails, with some threatening violence against doctors and staff.