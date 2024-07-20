Boston Children's fires pediatric anesthesiologist arrested on child porn charges

A pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist at Boston's Children's Hospital who was arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material has been fired from his job.

The 35-year-old physician made an initial appearance in court Friday and was detained pending a hearing Tuesday, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

The charges follow a search of Christopher Sheerer's home and phone. He is alleged to have knowingly distributed and possessed videos between July 1 and July 18.

Boston Children’s Hospital said in statement that it had terminated the man’s employment following his arrest.

Sheerer had started a fellowship at the hospital on July 1 and had previously worked at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, according to a police affidavit filed in court.

A federal investigation began in Baltimore in May into a member of a group on an encrypted messaging app that required users to upload nude imagery of children. The anesthesiologist was identified as that user, the affidavit said.

A phone number for Sheerer could not be found. An email seeking comment from his attorney was left Saturday.