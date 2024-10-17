Boston City Council hearing Thursday on Mayor Wu's embattled property tax plan

Mayor Michelle Wu's proposal to raise commercial tax rates is continuing to stir controversy in Boston, with many residents up-in-arms over the plan, which is expected to make drastic reductions to city services but provide homeowners with relief.

The mayor's proposal was already approved by the city council and the state house but it still needs to be approved by the senate and the governor by late November, and it has yet to win over some people living in the city.

Thursday morning the city council's Committee on Ways and Means is holding a hearing to look at some proposed alternatives, including a plan offered by councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy.

Wu's plan is in direct response to the reducing commercial property values and commercial tax revenues most likely caused by the high office vacancy rates.

A majority of the city's budget comes from property taxes, so since residential real estate values have risen, homeowners would have to pay more in their property taxes to make up the difference.

According to Wu, the average single-family home in Boston is facing the possibility of a 14% property tax spike. Under her plan, she estimates that year over year increase would only be around 5%.

Business and real estate groups, however, say it could harm small businesses and worsen commercial property de-evaluation.

NBC10 Boston caught up with the mayor at a town hall in West Roxbury on Wednesday, where she said there's been widespread support among residents.

"People know why this matters," Wu said. "I trust our legislators to advocate and respond with their constituents who share that something is important."

The mayor is holding town halls to further explain her proposal to homeowners, and she'll hold another one at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Charlestown High School.