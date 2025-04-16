Boston City Council considers plans for Tania Fernandes Anderson's resignation

Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has not resigned her position, despite planning to plead guilty to two of six corruption charges against her.

The city charter said a special election would be triggered if she steps aside 180 days before the general election in November, which is May 8, just three days after her scheduled court appearance.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fernandes Anderson was arrested in December, accused of pocketing $7,000 in a kickback scheme that unfolded in a city hall bathroom with a relative who works on her staff. At the time, she ignored calls to resign.

However, last month she announced that she will plead guilty and resign her position.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to a copy of the plea agreement shared by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts, she will plead guilty to a count each of wire fraud and theft involving federal funds. Four counts are being dropped.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who is pleading guilty to federal corruption charges, says she intends to step down.

Prosecutors recommend that she serve a year and one day in prison, with three years of probation. They also recommended that she pay $13,000 in restitution.

Fernandes Anderson still has not formally resigned, leaving the question of when a special election to fill her seat could take place. She represents District 7, which includes Dorchester, Roxbury, Fenway and parts of the South End.

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune is asking the state legislature to allow Boston to side-step that responsibility and wait until November. But some councilors are pushing back.

"If a councilor vacates their seat six months prior we hold a special election, we've done it many times," argued At-Large Councilor Erin Murphy.

"In the interest of what's best for District 7, Councilor Anderson should've resigned a while ago but now its dragging out. It's impacting scheduling, it's impacting special elections and politics is playing a part of it to be honest with you," said District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn.

Fernandes Anderson did not attend Wednesday's council meeting. A special meeting is slated for Friday.