Boston City Council to Discuss School Transportation Concerns

Some Boston city councilors have described the reliability of school transportation as "unreliable" and in "disarray," and Thursday, they're meeting to figure out what to do.

Boston Public Schools has said hiring enough drivers and substitute drivers has been very difficult. City councilors called this meeting back in June, before the current school year even began.

The issues have continued this fall, as the councilors say the district’s transportation team has struggled with hiring and retaining bus drivers, leading to buses being late or not showing up at all to take students to school or athletic events.

Boston Public Schools is trying to help students address barriers to finishing their education, and say that it starts with a conversation.

The transportation budget is over $100 million, making up about 10% of the entire BPS budget. City councilors have been critical that costs have continued to rise, even though enrollment has declined.

State education officials are also investigating the BPS transportation issues after an advocacy group filed a complaint on behalf of six students, alleging it disproportionately impacts students with disabilities and students of color.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had already set up a systemic improvement plan for BPS that included a promise of an on-time arrival rate of 95% or better each month, which at last check, the district was not meeting.

On its website, the district says it’s “working hard to improve service for families and students” – next to an ad that says their transportation company Transdev is hiring bus drivers for $28 an hour, plus a $4,000 sign-on bonus and paid training.

Boston schools are working with the city to conduct job fairs and direct recruiting to fill hard to staff areas.

“Boston Public Schools takes our commitment to getting every student to and from school safely and on time seriously," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Our transportation system is complex and although the team has made operational improvements over the past years, we know there is still a need for us to get better.”

This City Council meeting Thursday is a committee meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.