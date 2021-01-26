Boston City Council to Debate Process for Replacing Mayor Walsh

The Boston City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday afternoon that could go a long way toward deciding who will be the city's next elected mayor.

The council will meet at 3 p.m. to hold a public hearing on the possibility of changing the rules that require a special mayoral election if Mayor Marty Walsh resigns prior to March 5.

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has proposed making City Council President Kim Janey acting mayor for the remainder of Walsh's unexpired term if a vacancy should occur in the mayor's office in 2021, citing the cost and ongoing pandemic as reasons. The change requires the approval of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Legislature.

Walsh was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as his Secretary of Labor, and the mayor has not said when he plans to step down from his current post.

If the council does change the rules, Janey would serve until the November election. Otherwise, a special election would be held, probably in the spring or summer. That would mean two mayoral elections in one calendar year.

Complicating matters even more, two current city councilors -- Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell -- had already announced they were running for mayor before Walsh was tapped for Biden's Cabinet. It's not clear yet if they'll be able to vote on Arroyo's home rule petition next week.

Others who are reportedly considering a run for mayor include Marty Martinez, the city's health and human services chief, and William Gross, the city's police commissioner.

Other potential candidates to keep an eye on include Janey; City Councilors Annissa Essaibi-George and Michael Flaherty, state Sen. Nick Collins, Boston economic development chief John Barros, and state Rep. Jon Santiago.