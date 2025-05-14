Boston

Boston City Council to debate removal of Tania Fernandes Anderson

Ultimately the council's hands may be tied until Tania Fernandes Anderson is sentenced in July

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston City Council is expected to discuss removing Tania Fernandes Anderson today after she pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

The city's own lawyers have explained that councilors cannot remove Fernandes Anderson from office before she is sentenced in her case, but that doesn't stop the council from adding to the growing calls urging the disgraced councilwoman to resign.

It also doesn't stop them from taking action to formally address the situation.

We know Fernandes Anderson has already pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Her decision to conceive a kickback scheme involving a family member who she hired to her staff isn't up for debate. She admitted giving them a large bonus and then pocketing $7,000 -- thus her federal convictions and upcoming sentencing in July.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson did not show up for the body's first meeting since pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

But until then, the councilor is allowed to maintain her seat. The council, however, also has some options.

They've already removed Fernandes Anderson from her city council committee positions, and an existing rule mandates that if a council member is convicted of a felony, the president -- in this case Ruthzee Louijeune -- has to refer the matter to council for a two thirds majority vote.

In 2010, the council voted and removed one of their own who was convicted, but the supreme judicial court overturned that and ruled the council didn't have the authority.

Today's formal proceeding at noon to address Fernandes Anderson's conduct and conviction may demonstrate to the public that the council is working to restore public trust and add pressure to Fernandes Anderson to resign -- but ultimately their hands may be tied until she is sentenced this summer.

