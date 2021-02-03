Boston City Council to Discuss Skipping Special Election For Mayor

The Boston City Council may vote on a proposal to bypass a special election to replace Mayor Marty Walsh Wednesday.

The council is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, following a public hearing last week on the possibility of changing the rules that require a special mayoral election if Walsh resigns prior to March 5.

President Joe Biden appointed Walsh as Secretary of Labor about a month ago, but the mayor still hasn't said when he plans to step down from his current post. When he does leave for Washington, City Council President Kim Janey will step in, making her the city's first Black mayor as well as its first female mayor.

If Walsh leaves office after March 5, Janey will remain acting mayor until the end of the term. But if he leaves before that date, city rules call for a special election this summer.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo sponsored a petition to eliminate the special election and, should it pass, Janey would remain as acting mayor through the remainder of the unexpired term.

Boston City Councilor Anissa Essaibi-George has joined the group of candidates running for mayor in the city.

Some on the council argue that a special election should not be held during the pandemic, since it would put people at risk and cost money. But without a special election, Janey might have an advantage if she chooses to run for mayor in the fall, some observers believe.

A mayoral election is already scheduled for the fall. If the city council agrees to the home rule petition, it then heads to the state legislature for approval.

Council members, including Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi-George, have already joined the race for mayor.

Others who are reportedly considering a run for mayor include Marty Martinez, the city's health and human services chief, and William Gross, the city's now former police commissioner.

Other potential candidates to keep an eye on include Janey; City Councilor Michael Flaherty, state Sen. Nick Collins, Boston economic development chief John Barros and state Rep. Jon Santiago.