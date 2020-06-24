Boston City Council to Vote on Mayor's Budget Amid Calls For Deeper Police Reform

The Boston City Council will vote Wednesday on Mayor Marty Walsh's resubmitted budget, which reallocates $12 million from police department's overtime funds to social services.

City Councilor Michelle Wu and other councilors are considering rejecting Walsh’s proposal, according to the Boston Herald, in a push for deeper reforms to the police department amid nationwide calls for racial justice and systemic changes to law enforcement.

According to the Herald, rejecting the mayor's proposal would put the city on track for a provisional budget -- which the administration warns would lead to layoffs.

The vote comes after City Councilor Michelle Wu made public a trove of documents that show the Boston Police Department spent more than $200,000 on military-style equipment, including sniper rifles and tasers, during the first five months of 2020, according to the Boston Globe.

Wu vowed to vote against the budget on Twitter Tuesday, citing changes from the pre-pandemic budget that, "don’t represent the type of transformative investments that our community members, activists and residents have been reaching out for."

THREAD: I’m voting No on the Mayor’s proposed budget tomorrow & want to be very clear what that means. https://t.co/H7Ns4cRBYy #bospoli — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) June 23, 2020

Walsh resubmitted the revised $3.61 billion budget last week for the 2021 fiscal year, taking into account a projected $65 million revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The projected losses from the pandemic are more than double those from his original proposal in April.

Wu went on to argue that the budget, "doesn't go far enough," to create police accountability, fund public health and invest in housing stability, education equity and economic access, particularly for communities of color.

Walsh is calling for a 20% diversion of the $60 million police overtime budget to support police reforms and bolster social services. The proposal comes amid calls to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want funds to be diverted from law enforcement to social services to support communities impacted by systemic racism. Walsh has also since declared racism a public health crisis.

Calls for change continued in Cambridge where hundreds participated in a Black Lives Matter march.

Here's where the reallocated funds will go, according to the proposed budget:

$3 million for the BPHC to begin implementing the eight strategies he outlined in his declaration

$1 million to support trauma teams and counseling services at the BPHC

$2 million in new funding for community-based programs, such as violence intervention grants, youth programming, language and food access, Immigrant Advancement, the Age Strong Commission and the Human Rights Commission

$2 million for additional public mental health services through a partnership between the Boston Police Department and Boston Medical Center Emergency Services Program or BEST

$2 million to support economic development initiatives to support minority and women owned businesses

$2 million to provide additional housing supports and youth homelessness programs

Walsh also bolstered the Boston Public Health Commission's budget with a $13 million increase to $106 million in what the administration deems "especially vital," to maintain an effective coronavirus response.