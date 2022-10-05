Boston City Council to Vote on Proposed Raises for Councilors, Mayor, Other Officials

Boston city leaders are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would raise the salaries of the mayor, city councilors and other city officials, according to the Boston Herald.

The bill, which was originally filed by Mayor Michelle Wu, would increase councilors' salaries from $103,500 to $115,000, the mayor's salary from $207,000 to $230,000 and several officials' salaries, like police the commissioner's, to potentially up over $300,000, according to the Herald.

The pay raises wouldn't take effect until after the positions' next election, the Herald reports.

During a public hearing Monday, which was ran by Government Operations Committee Chair Ruthzee Louijeune, City Councilor Erin Murphy said that the proposed salary increases are much more than the 1.5% or 2% raises city workers get year over year, according to the Herald.

Boston city leaders are also set to discuss the safety of light poles, bridges and other public infrastructure during Wednesday's meeting, after a light post on the Moakley Bridge fell over and injured a woman last week.