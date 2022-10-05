Boston City Council Votes to Raise Their Own Salaries

The Boston Herald is reporting that Boston City Councilors voted unanimously on Wednesday to raise their pay by $10,000 more than the proposed hike, pushing up their salary from $103,500 to $125,000.

The new raise will take place after the next local election, next year. The change also raises the mayoral pay by double the city council’s rate, as per statute, so that means from $207,000 to $250,000 after the next election in 2025.

Initially, Mayor Wu originally had proposed raising the council salaries to $115,000 and the mayor’s to $230,000. This would have gone into effect as written if the council didn’t vote on it today.

As of Wednesday, there are several unions without contracts in the City of Boston including the Boston Firefighters, Boston Police Detectives Union, Boston Superior Officers and Boston EMS.

