2 Boston City Council hearings today over new White Stadium concerns

There will be two Boston City Council hearings Wednesday amid new concerns over the plans to renovate White Stadium for Boston's National Women's Soccer League franchise.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced in December that the city had reached a lease deal with Boston Unity Soccer Partners to use the Franklin Park stadium as the new home for BOS Nation FC.

It was previously revealed that rising construction costs could push the city's public contribution to $91 million, up from the $50 million original estimate.

There's been growing criticism about the plan and its hefty price tag. There's also an ongoing lawsuit against the project.

Now, park advocates, who plan to speak out at both hearings Wednesday, say they are concerned about about the removal of dozens of trees.

Advocates with the Emerald Necklace Conservancy say neighbors received a notice stating that 145 trees surrounding the stadium would be torn down on Monday.

Reports say crews are already on site preparing to demolish the facility that was built in the 1940s, but the conservancy is proposing an alternative renovation of the stadium that would avoid the negative impacts around it.

Wednesday's city hall meetings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. were set up due to the new concerns about the renovation.