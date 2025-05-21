Boston city councilors want hearing to address bus safety concerns after deadly crash

Boston city councilors are looking to address bus safety concerns following the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a school bus moments after being dropped off at the wrong bus stop last month.

While councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy are demanding answers and accountability about that specific driver's actions, they're also pressing for a deep dive into all Boston Public Schools bus drivers. An agenda item for Wednesday's city council meeting shows Flynn and Murphy plan to formally request a hearing to review the hiring, training, and compliance certification of BPS bus drivers.

They say the tragedy that occurred on April 28 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood and claimed the life of Lens Arthur Joseph demands an immediate and transparent investigation into the events that led up to the deadly crash. It also underscores the urgent need to conduct a thorough review of the hiring and monitoring practices used by Transdev -- the city's contracted school bus management company.

"Families across the city entrust us with their children's safety, and it is our obligation to ensure that only qualified, properly certified and closely monitored drivers are allowed to operated school buses," the order filed on May 21 reads. "The safety of Boston's children is non-negotiable."

The district provides daily transportation to about 22,000 students.

"We must act with urgency to address the systemic failures that contributed to this tragedy and take meaningful steps to ensure it never happens again," the order continued. "We owe that to the young boy who lost his life, his family, and every family who relies on BPS transportation."

The boy's grieving family just laid their kindergartener to rest this weekend. Their attorney, Matthew Fogelman, is also has previously said they want to dedicate themselves to ensuring something like this never happens again.

There is an ongoing investigation into the bus driver in question -- Jean Charles. He resigned last week just before a termination hearing was set to start.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said she's also in contact with the company responsible for training the district's bus drivers, and that she's looking for answers.

“We’ve been involved with Transdev, the company, the vendor that hires and trains and is contractually required to maintain their safety standards. Been working with them to review and understand everything fully of what has happened, what should have happened,” Wu said.

To drive a school bus for BPS, you need a CDL, a passenger endorsement and a school bus certificate. The driver who hit and killed Lens had an expired state-required certification on the day of the crash.

In addition to those requirements, school bus drivers need to pass a Massachusetts Department of Transportation physical exam, several RMV written exams, a road test, and a criminal background check, as well as having a clean driving record, according to the state's transportation website.