Boston City Hall, despite reputation for being ugly, may gain landmark status

Boston City Hall is iconic, despite strong beliefs on all sides about how it looks.

Built in 1968, City Hall is an internationally known example of brutalism, a style that uses concrete and was born out of the desire for increased civic engagement. Its appearance generated controversy over the years among residents and the elected officials who work there. In 2023, it was ranked as one of the ugliest buildings in the country.

But Boston is now moving to protect the historic structure.

The city’s Landmarks Commission voted last week to protect the building’s architectural integrity, giving it a landmark status.

”I would say of this era, of the era concrete modernism, this was the most influential building built in the United States," explains Mark Pasnik, a Wentworth professor.

Pasnik is coauthor the book "Heroic," which looks at City Hall and other local examples of brutalism, or concrete modernism.

”There’s still lots of people who don’t like City Hall, but generally, I think City Hall is much much more appreciated than it was in the early 2000s.”

City Hall was nearly relegated to the dustbin of history. Mayor Tom Menino didn’t like it, after spending more than two decades there.

”The first landmark petition happened in 2007 I think it was while Menino was in office, because of the risk of Menino offering to sell or demolish the building," Pasnik said.

The new designation should keep the building from being razed while changes would need to be OK'd.

Mayor Michelle Wu must now approve the landmark designation. NBC10 Boston reached out to her office about the landmark petition but did not receive a response. But the mayor has always said she’s a big fan of the building.