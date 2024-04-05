3 officers injured, person arrested in Boston City Hall incident

A person is under arrest after an incident that left two officers injured at Boston City Hall and another at a police station on Friday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident or what took place, or how badly the officers were hurt. Boston EMS confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital from City Hall.

Boston police identified the person who was in custody as Michael Williams, a 51-year-old from Bridgewater. He faces charges of assault and battery on a peace officer and disturbing the peace.

Williams is due to face the charges at Boston Municipal Court Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Mayor Michelle Wu was seen appearing to check on police officers by an ambulance outside the building. Her office referred questions to Boston police, which provided limited information early in the investigation.

NBC10 Boston Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appears to check on police officers outside City Hall after an incident there on Friday, April 5, 2024.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.