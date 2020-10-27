Boston College Cancels Spring Break, Delays Start of Next Semester

Boston College announced Monday it will delay the start of its spring semester and cancel spring break as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Spring semester for the college is now scheduled to begin January 28, nine days after the college intended to start.

"We have had tremendous success in controlling the spread of COVID-19 on campus since a spike that occurred the week of September 7, and we want to continue the momentum," a spokesperson for Boston College said in a written statement.

Boston College joins a growing number of institutions across the nation reconfiguring the spring semester in an effort to limit student travel and the possibility of increased coronavirus cases upon return.