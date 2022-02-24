Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston College

Boston College Students Living Off-Campus Report String of Burglaries in Brighton

Boston College students have reported missing valuable belongings in off-campus housing in several Brighton neighborhoods, police said

By Evan Ringle

The Boston Police Department is warning Boston College students living off campus and Brighton area residents about a recent string of burglaries that have occurred near the college.

Police said Tuesday that there have been numerous off-campus residential burglaries that have happened during the evening and early morning hours in Brighton, Massachusetts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
CHESTNUT HILL , MA. - SEPTEMBER 14: Boston College Campus on September 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Items have been stolen from the neighborhoods of Foster Street, Greycliff, and Gerald Road -- areas which are densely populated with students attending Boston College.

The victims of the thefts had jewelry and electronics stolen during the robberies, including laptop computers, police said.

The Boston College Police Department is encouraging students and residents in the area to keep the doors and windows of their homes locked, be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity they see to police immediately.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

People should also remove or secure air-conditioners that are in windows, keep items such as ladders secured and away from residences, avoid leaving valuables in plain site from windows, and keep a descriptive inventory of valuables, to include serial numbers when possible.

Massachusetts Stories

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Firefighters Rescue Man Who Became Stuck in Mud in Salem, Mass.

Littleton Feb 22

Littleton Police Seek Public's Help Finding Stolen Puppies

This article tagged under:

Boston CollegeBrighton robberyburglary in BostonMA robberyrobberies in boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us