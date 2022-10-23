Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston College

Boston College Students on High Alert After Masked Man is Captured on Security Camera

Some students who live in the area say this isn’t the first incident that’s made them worry about their safety.

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night.

The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.

Hers is one of several reports police have gotten of a masked man peering through windows and trying to break into homes near Kirkwood Road at night. Boston College Police started warning students to lock their doors and keep an eye out over a week ago. Boston Police are now getting involved with the investigation.

The suspect is believed to be about six feet tall, with a slim build, weighing about 170 pounds. He was spotted wearing an REI rain jacket, a mask and dark gloves. He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be a dark jeep wrangler.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some students who live in the area say this isn’t the first incident that’s made them worry about their safety.

"It’s scary I mean I think we’re college kids so a lot of us don’t really have the greatest security either and so I think that kind of creates, we can be targets because of that.” said Andre Wanguard.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

Boston CollegeMassachusettsBOSTONMasked Man
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us