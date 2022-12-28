Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Pope Benedict XVI

Boston College Theology Professor Shares Thoughts on Benedict XVI

James Bretzke, who taught theology at Boston College for about a decade, gave communion to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the Vatican when he was a cardinal

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A longtime Boston College professor — who knows former Pope Benedict XVI — was keeping an eye on updates from the Vatican with Benedict's health failing on Wednesday.

Pope Francis issued a statement Wednesday asking for prayers for the pope emeritus.

"He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the church, until the end," Pope Francis said.

James Bretzke, who taught theology at Boston College for about a decade, told NBC10 Boston that the Vatican's statement was a bad sign about Benedict's health.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The fact that they gave this public bulletin, I would imagine he ... probably will die in the next 48-72 hours," Bretzke said.

Bretzke gave Benedict communion at the Vatican when he was a cardinal.

"He wouldn't be what you would call an engaging public speaker in the sense like he would warm up the audience with an anecdote or two," Bretzke said. "He'd get right to business."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

After 2 Recent Murders, Advocates Push to Prevent Domestic Violence in LGBTQ Community

Middlebury 5 hours ago

Vt. Animal Sanctuary Recovering From Violent Storm That Damaged Property

In 2013, Benedict became the first pontiff in more than 600 years to resign, citing his advanced age and ebbing strength amid the sexual abuse scandal that engulfed the church.

This article tagged under:

Pope Benedict XVICatholic ChurchBoston CollegePope FrancisJames Bretzke
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us