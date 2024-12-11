Popular bakery to replace Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that the sole Boston location of a chain of sandwich shops that resided in a former comfort station was closing, and now we have learned that a popular local group of bakery/cafes will be expanding into the space.

According to an X post from Nik DeCosta-Klipa of WBUR, Flour Bakery is going to be replacing Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common, with the post including the official announcement coming from Mayor Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. The post mentions that if all goes as planned, Flour could be opening in the space (which had once been a public bathroom known as the Pink Palace for its pink-colored masonry) in the spring of 2025 once renovations are complete.

Other locations of Flour--which is run by Joanne Chang--can be found in the South End, Beacon Hill/West End, Seaport District, Fort Point, the Back Bay (2), Cambridge's Harvard Square, Central Square and Cambridgeport. The website for all locations is at flourbakery.com.

