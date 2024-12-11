Boston Common

Popular bakery to replace Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common

If all goes as planned, Flour could be opening in the former Earl of Sandwich space (which had once been a public bathroom known as the Pink Palace for its pink-colored masonry) in the spring of 2025

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A file photo showing the Earl of Sandwich food stand on Boston Common.
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that the sole Boston location of a chain of sandwich shops that resided in a former comfort station was closing, and now we have learned that a popular local group of bakery/cafes will be expanding into the space.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an X post from Nik DeCosta-Klipa of WBUR, Flour Bakery is going to be replacing Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common, with the post including the official announcement coming from Mayor Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. The post mentions that if all goes as planned, Flour could be opening in the space (which had once been a public bathroom known as the Pink Palace for its pink-colored masonry) in the spring of 2025 once renovations are complete.

Other locations of Flour--which is run by Joanne Chang--can be found in the South End, Beacon Hill/West End, Seaport District, Fort Point, the Back Bay (2), Cambridge's Harvard Square, Central Square and Cambridgeport. The website for all locations is at flourbakery.com.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

[Earlier Article]
Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common Is Closing

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 25 mins ago

Tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolls over on Maine Turnpike

Quick Slants 1 hour ago

Curran: Patriots should aspire to be like Panthers in final games

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Common
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us