Boston

1 hurt in apparent drive-by shooting outside movie theater on Boston Common

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting, and a wounded person took themselves to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, which they are expected to survive, police said

By Asher Klein

boston police generic photo cruisers
NBC10 Boston

A person was wounded in a shooting reported by a movie theater across from the Boston Common early Sunday, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a person open fire from one vehicle into another outside the AMC movie theater on Tremont Street about 2:45 a.m., according to Boston police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting, and a wounded person took themselves to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, which they are expected to survive, police said.

No arrests had been made as of about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said, while they continued to investigate.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Boston news

Boston 3 hours ago

Boston could get more snow Monday. Will it stick? Here's the latest

Boston Mar 21

Why Tom Brady popped into Boston's Logan airport to hand out free burgers

Dorchester Mar 21

Burglars posing as workers tie up Dorchester homeowner, police say

This article tagged under:

BostonCrime and CourtsBoston Common
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us