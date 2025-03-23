1 hurt in apparent drive-by shooting outside movie theater on Boston Common

A person was wounded in a shooting reported by a movie theater across from the Boston Common early Sunday, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a person open fire from one vehicle into another outside the AMC movie theater on Tremont Street about 2:45 a.m., according to Boston police.

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting, and a wounded person took themselves to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, which they are expected to survive, police said.

No arrests had been made as of about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said, while they continued to investigate.