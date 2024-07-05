Vandalism at Boston Common and Public Garden under investigation

Vandalism at several monuments and landmarks at the Boston Common and Public Garden is under investigation this holiday weekend.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that crews were called in on July 4 to clean up after the vandalism was discovered in some of the most visible areas of the city.

Monuments, benches and a bridge were spray-painted with graffiti. City Councilor Ed Flynn shared images of the vandalism, which he said should be considered a hate crime.

The photos showed the phrases "Death to Amerikkka" and "End Zionism," as well as messages of "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza."

"Disgusted by antisemitic & anti-American Veteran desecration of memorials," Flynn said on social media. "Vandalism should be prosecuted as hate crime. Defacing public spaces does nothing to further any cause."

Disgusted by antisemitic & anti-American Veteran desecration of memorials @ Public Garden/Boston Common in advance of July 4th. BPD investigating. Vandalism should be prosecuted as hate crime. Defacing public spaces does nothing to further any cause. TY city for cleanup. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/Wrh38K6rjG — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) July 5, 2024

"I think doing this on the eve of Independence Day sends a signal to the residents of Boston that nothing is sacred," Flynn told NBC10 Boston. "This is also horrific destruction of property to a memorial in honor of U.S. veterans."

“I’m so thankful to all of our team members in City Hall who stepped up and came and worked on this holiday to try to make sure everything was so seamlessly cleaned up as quickly as possible," Wu said.

According to a report from the Boston Police Department, the vandalism took place Wednesday night just before midnight as the city prepared to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The Soldiers and Sailors monument took the brunt of the defacement.

Wu and Flynn said police are investigating.