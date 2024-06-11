Arrest made in Boston Common shooting

A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured on the Boston Common Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Tremont Street, Boston police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Witnesses say someone fired anywhere between three to six shots in the area of Park Street Station.

Investigators say the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the back.

Witnesses say officers rushed in quickly and tackled a man, taking him into custody, but Boston police haven't confirmed any arrests.

Boston police say officers witnessed the person running from the scene and watched them toss a firearm, which was recovered as evidence.

Investigator could be seen hours after that, with crime scene tape crisscrossing the Common, and police K-9s were brought in as crime scene techs collected additional evidence.

Those who live in the area and were there as the shooting unfolded say they had a bad feeling moments before the shooting.

"About two minutes later – five shots. I looked and everybody's getting down, I got down to the floor with my girl and then I saw the officer running after the shooter, and got him down to the ground, made an arrest," said Jason Ortiz.

The person arrested hasn't been identified and it's unclear what charges they might be facing.