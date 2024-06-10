Boston Common

Man injured in Boston Common shooting

Boston police say a man was shot in the back on Tremont Street at Boston Common, suffering serious injuries

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night at Boston Common, according to police.

The shooting happened on Tremont Street, police told NBC10 Boston.

Investigators say the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries after being shot in the back. Police did not have any word on his condition.

Police said they were setting up a perimeter around the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

