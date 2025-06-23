Boston set to bake in more simmering temperatures Monday. Here's where to cool down

Boston is getting ready to spend another day Monday in the simmering heat, with the city's heat emergency extended through Tuesday.

With the heat emergency active, libraries and community centers in the city will also serve as cooling stations. Several splash pads in Boston are open, and Tuesday, the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool opens.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The summer heat can be a lot of fun — but temperatures such as the ones Boston is experiencing right now are also associated with a 10 to 15% increase in calls to 911, with many heat stroke related calls.

The number one cause of that? Dehydration.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Symptoms typically include headache, fatigue, dry mouth, dizziness and a lack of appetite.

"A lot of heat exhaustion, so I see a lot of people that come in tired, with nausea and weakness, that might have been out in the heat a little bit too long," Dr. Tess Wiskel with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said. "Early season heat, heat like this in the beginning of the season, when you're not yet climatized, is some of the most dangerous type of heat. So it's really important to pay attention to your body and how you're feeling, especially if you're outside in the heat."

For more information on resources in Boston to stay cool, click here.