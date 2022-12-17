Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Cop Arrested for Domestic Violence Incident

James Kenneally has been a Boston police officer since 1997; he's currently on administrative leave

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Police Headquarters
NBC10 Boston

The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery.

According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.

Police did not elaborate on what happened, only saying Kenneally -- who has been a Boston cop since 1997 -- was placed on administrative leave. It was not immediately clear if he'll be paid while off the job.

The department's domestic violence and anti-corruption units have opened an investigation into the matter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the police department, Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court, but no details were provided.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us