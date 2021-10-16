Boston Cop Taken to Hospital After Cruiser Involved in Crash

The Boston Police Department is investigating after one of their officers was involved in a crash early Saturday morning.
Boston police said that at just after 3 a.m., there was a motor vehicle accident involving a Boston police cruiser and a sedan at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police said one officer and the three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cruiser did not have its emergency lights or sirens activated at the time of the incident, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information on the crash is currently available.