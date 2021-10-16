Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Cop Taken to Hospital After Cruiser Involved in Crash

Three others were also taken to the hospital after the crash

By Jim McKeever

boston police generic photo cruisers
NBC10 Boston

The Boston Police Department is investigating after one of their officers was involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

Boston police said that at just after 3 a.m., there was a motor vehicle accident involving a Boston police cruiser and a sedan at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said one officer and the three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cruiser did not have its emergency lights or sirens activated at the time of the incident, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON Oct 5

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston to Host Second Boston Mayoral Debate

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

NH Authorities Seek 5-Year-Old Boy Last Seen 6 Months Ago

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information on the crash is currently available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policecrashAccidentboston crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us