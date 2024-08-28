Boston

Boston is among the top 5 most expensive places to live in the world

Boston's ranking on Numbeo is based off crowd-sourced data from users around the world

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston skyline at sunrise with boats and harbor

It's no secret that Boston is an expensive place to live relative to other cities in the United States, but it's also making its mark on the world stage, according to data site Numbeo.

According to Numbeo's Cost of Living Index by City 2024 Mid-Year, Boston ranked fifth most expensive, behind Geneva, Switzerland, Zurich Switzerland, New York City and San Francisco.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Numbeo describes itself as the world’s largest cost of living database, based on data it crowd sources from around the world. Cost of living is determined by looking at a variety of factors, including the cost of things like rent, groceries, utilities, transportation, and child care as well as leisure activities like sports or eating at a restaurant.

According to Numbeo's data, a family of four's estimated monthly costs in Boston comes to $5,320, without rent. For a single person, those costs are around $1,460. The city is about 12.8% less expensive than New York City, which was ranked the most expensive in the U.S.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

When looking at rent, Boston ranks the second most expensive in the world for a one bedroom with an average around $3,115 near the city center, according to Numbeo data.

There is some good news to come out of all those pricey numbers. Boston ranks "very high" in Numbeo's quality of life index, with high scores for purchasing power, safety, health care, climate and low pollution.

More on Boston

Personal finance Aug 8

Study: Boston has the largest debt increase in the US

Boston Jun 25

Boston traffic delays ranked 4th-worst in US, 8th-worst worldwide, report shows

Jobs Sep 5, 2023

Where Boston ranks among US cities for college graduates to start a career

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us