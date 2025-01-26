A bit of a break in the bitter cold Sunday through Tuesday. Lows in the 20s, highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of light snow shower favoring the Merrimack Valley, though most areas will remain dry. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 30 mph, but temperatures will be mild, reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

By Sunday night, winds will start to ease as the core of the jet stream moves offshore, leading to a calmer and relatively mild overnight period.

Looking ahead, Monday will be mainly dry but breezy as winds pick up ahead of an approaching cold front.

Tuesday brings a chance for snow squalls as a strong cold front sweeps through, dropping high temperatures from the 30s into the 20s and bringing the potential for brief but intense bursts of snow and gusty winds.

Another round of light snow is possible Wednesday with a weak clipper system, though accumulations should remain minor.

By Thursday and Friday, an Arctic air mass settles in, bringing high temperatures only in the low to mid-20s and overnight lows in the single digits, with blustery northwest winds keeping wind chills near or below zero.