Boston Creates Fund to Help Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure

The city of Boston has set aside $5 million in emergency funds to help local homeowners avoid foreclosure.

Mayor Kim Janey announced the program Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eligible residents can apply for a piece of the funding to help them make payments to lenders and stay in their home. To receive the support, applicants must be at least 90 days behind on payments and who meet income guidelines.

Janey says pandemic-related job losses have negatively impacted many local residents who are now struggling to make ends meet. The city is using federal pandemic relief funds to pay for the program.