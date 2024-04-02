Boston

Boston creating new city planning department

Mayor Michelle Wu will be joined by city leaders in the West End Tuesday morning to explain what can be expected from this new department

By Munashe Kwangwari

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is about to be retired, and a new agency is set to take its place.

Mayor Michelle Wu plans to sign an ordinance Tuesday to put the plan into motion.

Under Wu's outlined plan, this new planning department will still perform some of the same roles the current Planning and Development Agency does now, but this new ordinance expands their responsibilities.

The new department will have four divisions: planning, design, development review and real estate. Each in their own way will be focused on affordability and equity to address "Boston's urgent and long-term needs."

Current employees will be transferred to the department, when the change takes place next fiscal year.

Despite passing at City Hall by an 8 to 3 vote last week, some members called the whole process contentious, saying the vote for this ordinance seemed rushed and undemocratic.

Wu will be joined by city leaders in the West End Tuesday morning to explain what can be expected from this new department.

