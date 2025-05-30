Man sentenced to prison for role in high-end Boston, DC-area brothel network

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a high-end brothel network that operated out of the Boston and D.C. areas, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said Thursday.

James Lee, 70, of Torrance, Calif., was the final suspect sentenced for his work in the network. He was also sentenced for fraud after claiming $580,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Prosecutors say James Lee worked with two others - alleged ringleader, Han Lee, and the man accused of booking appointments, Junmyung Lee, by supplying apartments that were used as brothel locations. James Lee, sometimes using fake identities, would rent high-end apartments in Greater Boston and Virginia, acting as a liaison between the women working in the apartments and management companies. He was paid $1,000 a month per active lease. He was listed as the sole tenant at at least six properties, prosecutors said.

Paul Toner, a member of the Cambridge City Council, was named as an alleged client of a high-end brothel.

The three also conspired to launder the money made through the brothel network, using personal bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers to move hundreds of thousands of dollars. They would then use money orders to pay for rent and utilities at the brothel locations.

This went on from at least January 2022 through November 2023, according to prosecutors.

James Lee was also accused of fraudulently collecting COVID-19 relief funds between March 2020 and September 2021. Prosecutors said he made claims through the CARES Act and the Small Business Administration’s programs like the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). They allege he used fake identity information, fake businesses and shell companies to pull off the scheme. All in, he fraudulently collected around $580,000.

James Lee pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to persuade, induce, entice and coerce one or more individuals to travel in interstate or foreign commerce to engage in prostitution; one count of money laundering conspiracy; and one count of wire fraud in February.

Han Lee pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to four years in prison. Junmyung Lee also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Authorities have said dozens of people, including wealthy and prominent clients, paid for the network's services. The cases of the alleged clients are still playing out in court.