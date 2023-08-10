Boston doctor arrested for committing lewd acts in front of 14-year-old girl during flight

A Boston doctor is facing a federal charge for allegedly committing lewd acts in front of a 14-year-old girl while on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight last year.

Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, is charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. According to court documents, he allegedly performed a sex act on himself and exposed himself within the view of the teen, who was seated next to him on board a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May of 2022.

He was arrested Thursday and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI, Boston Division, added that Mohanty's actions were "reprehensible."

According to the court documents, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. He was a passenger on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston on May 27, 2022, with a female companion. He was seated next to a 14-year-old minor traveling with her grandparents, who were seated nearby.

About halfway through the flight, prosecutors said the teen observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and his leg was bouncing up and down. A short time later, the teen said the blanket was on the floor, and she could see that Mohanty was performing a sex act on himself. The girl moved to an empty seat in a different row for the rest of the flight.

When she got to Boston, the teen told family members what happened, and police were notified, prosecutors said.

The charge Mohanty is facing carries a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and up to $5,000 in fines.