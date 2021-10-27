Boston Doctor Fined for Falling Asleep and Missing Surgery

Massachusetts' medical board has reprimanded and fined the head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center after he left an operating room to eat lunch in his car and then fell asleep and missed an emergency surgery in 2016.

According to a consent order released Monday by the Board of Registration in Medicine, Dr. Tony Tannoury, 54, admitted to falling asleep in his car in November 2016.

A chief resident performed the surgery after Tannoury missed it, The Boston Globe reported.

The state Board of Registration in Medicine said that Tannoury was the attending surgeon for trauma emergencies that night and took the patient into the operating room.

Tannoury was fined $6,000, ordered to complete five education credits in professionalism and review regulations for supervisors, the board said.

Boston Medical reprimanded Tannoury, emphasizing that he violated hospital policy which requires that surgeons be present for critical parts of operations.

A Boston Medical spokesperson said the hospital reported the action to the medical board but did not specify when. Tannoury did not respond to requests for comment.