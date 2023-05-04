Fido, Sit! Boston to Allow Dogs on Restaurant Patios, Beer Gardens

Boston is going to the dogs — at least for outdoor dining.

The city is letting its beer gardens and restaurants with outdoor patio apply to be officially deemed a "Dog Friendly Space," which would allow people to bring their dogs to the space.

"Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we're happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement Thursday.

Applications are open, available on the city's website, and the Inspectional Services Department may approve them in time to allow dogs in outdoor spaces by the start of June, according to a news release. To qualify, the space needs to be entirely outdoors, with no food prepared there.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The dogs will need to be leashed and their owners be responsible for their behavior, the city said.

"Bow is all of us in the middle of the day, it's been a stressful morning and you just need a nap."

"Creating these safe and sanitary dog friendly spaces is an exciting opportunity for both businesses and dog owners. The interest for such an environment has been growing, so being able to create a new policy to accommodate all interested parties is great," Inspectional Services Department Commissioner Sean Lydon said in a statement.

Aeronaut Brewing plans to apply for the change at its Allston space, one of its founders said in the statement from the city.

"In recent years it has been disappointing to have to turn away customers who showed up with their dogs," Ronn Friedlander said. "This summer, thanks to this new policy, we're excited to welcome dogs and their owners for live music, craft beer, food trucks, and the return of the much-loved Wall of Woof doggy photo display!"

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wu is scheduled to visit a new beer garden and performance venue on the Boston Common Thursday afternoon. The seasonal venue will be run by Trillium Brewing, Taqueria El Barrio and Emerson College.

The city will offer more information on the new policy in handouts and at an online seminar Monday, May 15.